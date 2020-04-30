Qualcomm second-quarter results beat estimates, shares rise

Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter sales largely in line with expectations even though several other chipmakers had flagged concerns of a significant hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of the company were up 5per cent in trading after the bell.

The company forecast total revenue of between US$4.4 billion and US$5.2 billion for its third quarter. Analysts had estimated a revenue of US$4.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of modem chips that connect mobile phones and other devices to wireless data networks, said coronavirus reduced demand for handsets by about 21per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, and forecast 30per cent reduction in handset shipment in the current quarter.

However, Qualcomm's revenue outlook was in contrast to many other chipmakers, including Intel Corp and Texas Instrument Inc , who have either withdrawn or cut their revenue forecast, citing impact of the virus on demand and supply channels.

Total revenue for the company rose about 5per cent to US$5.22 billion in the second quarter ended March 29, beating analysts' estimates of US$5.03 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 88 cents per share, beating expectations of 78 cents per share.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi)