Qualcomm signs US$2 billion sales MOUs with Lenovo, Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO

Qualcomm Technologies Inc has signed memorandums of understanding for sales worth at least US$2 billion with Lenovo Group, Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp, vivo Communication Technology and Xiaomi Communications.

Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm CEO, speaks during his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, U.S., January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The Chinese firms expressed an interest in buying Qualcomm components with a total value of no less than US$2 billion over three years, the U.S. chip maker said on Thursday.

The non-binding agreement will be subject to further agreements and covers technology related to RF Front-End components, it said in a statement.

The companies unveiled the multi-year agreement at a Qualcomm-hosted event in Beijing, attended by the U.S. firm's chairman and its chief executive.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

