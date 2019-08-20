Qualcomm strikes new licensing deal with LG

Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday that it has entered into a new five-year patent license agreement with LG Electronics Inc to develop, manufacture and sell 3G, 4G and 5G smartphones.

REUTERS: Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday that it has entered into a new five-year patent license agreement with LG Electronics Inc to develop, manufacture and sell 3G, 4G and 5G smartphones.

LGE had said in June it was unable to narrow differences with Qualcomm and renew its chip license agreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Qualcomm in April also reached a surprise settlement that cleared the road for iPhones to once again use its modem chips, but its shares were hurt in July when Apple bought Intel Corp's modem business for US$1 billion.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)