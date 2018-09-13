Qualcomm targets US$16 billion in share buyback

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it would buy back about US$16 billion of its common stock as part of the previously announced US$30 billion stock repurchase plan.

Qualcomm is seeking to compensate investors for the collapse of its US$44 billon acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in July due to Chinese opposition.

