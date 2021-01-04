Quibi in talks to sell content catalog to Roku - WSJ

Streaming service Quibi is in advanced talks to sell its content catalog to video-streaming device maker Roku Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3pOxBNw on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies discussed that Roku would acquire rights to Quibi's library, the Journal said, adding that the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and talks could still fall apart.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)