Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates

REUTERS: Ralph Lauren Corp inched past holiday-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, helped by demand for its winterwear in Europe and North America.

Net revenue rose to US$1.75 billion from US$1.73 billion in the third-quarter ended Dec. 28, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.72 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Ralph Lauren said it continued to expect fiscal 2020 revenue, excluding fluctuations in foreign exchange, to rise 2per cent to 3per cent, but that did not include the potential impact from the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

