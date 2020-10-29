Ralph Lauren misses quarterly revenue estimates

Ralph Lauren Corp missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as fewer customers spent on its high-end apparel and accessories during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net revenue fell about 30per cent to US$1.19 billion in the second quarter ended Sept. 26, missing analysts' average estimate of US$1.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)