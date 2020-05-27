Ralph Lauren quarterly revenue falls 15.4per cent

Ralph Lauren Corp reported a 15.4per cent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday after its outlets and department stores across the world were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

REUTERS: Ralph Lauren Corp reported a 15.4per cent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday after its outlets and department stores across the world were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported a net loss of US$249 million, or US$3.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 28, compared with a profit of US$31.6 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net revenue fell to US$1.27 billion from US$1.51 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)