Ralph Lauren to cut workforce and focus on online sales
Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut global workforce by the end of its fiscal year as part of a company-wide restructuring to focus more on online sales.
REUTERS: Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut global workforce by the end of its fiscal year as part of a company-wide restructuring to focus more on online sales.
The luxury apparel maker said the layoffs are expected to result in gross annual pre-tax savings of about US$180 million to US$200 million.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)