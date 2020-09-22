Ralph Lauren to cut workforce and focus on online sales

Ralph Lauren to cut workforce and focus on online sales

Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut global workforce by the end of its fiscal year as part of a company-wide restructuring to focus more on online sales.

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beverly Hills
FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands outside the Ralph Lauren store during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The luxury apparel maker said the layoffs are expected to result in gross annual pre-tax savings of about US$180 million to US$200 million.

