Raytheon beats profit, raises full-year forecast on higher weapons demand

REUTERS: US weapons maker Raytheon Company reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday and raised its full-year earnings and sales outlook, helped by higher demand for weapons including missile warning systems.

Massachusetts-based Raytheon and other US weapons makers are expected to benefit from the US$733-billion defense bill for fiscal year 2020, which is about 2 per cent higher from last year.

Sales of US military equipment to foreign governments, however, declined slightly in the government's fiscal year ended Sept. 30

Sales in Raytheon's missile systems unit, which makes radar threat countering high-speed anti-radiation missiles and rapid-fire, radar-guided guns for ships, rose 4 per cent to US$2.17 billion in the quarter ended Sep 29. But margins in the unit fell to 10.1 per cent from 12.3 per cent.

Revenue in Raytheon's space and airborne systems business, its second biggest, jumped 14.4 per cent to US$1.94 billion, boosted by higher sales from classified programs and protected communication systems. Margins in the unit rose to 14 per cent from 13.2 per cent.

The company now expects 2019 net sales to be between US$29.1 billion and US$29.4 billion, up from its prior range of US$28.8 billion to US$29.3 billion.

Raytheon raised its full-year forecast for earnings per share from continuing operations to between US$11.70 and US$11.80, from US$11.50 to US$11.70.

Earnings from continuing operations rose to US$3.08 per share in the quarter, from US$2.25 per share, a year earlier.

Overall sales rose 9.4 per cent to US$7.45 billion.

Analysts on average had expected quarterly earnings of US$2.86 per share on revenue of US$7.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

