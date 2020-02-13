Raytheon discloses SEC subpoena related to payments by Thales JV in Middle East

Raytheon has received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to an investigation into the possibility of improper payments made for contracts in certain Middle East countries since 2014, the U.S. weapons maker disclosed in a filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1047122/000104712220000009/rtn-12312019x10k.htm on Wednesday.

The investigation relates to payments made by Raytheon or Thales-Raytheon Systems, which is a joint venture between Raytheon and Europe's largest defense electronics company Thales .

Raytheon said it currently does not believe the results of inquiry will have material adverse impact on its results.

(Reporting by Devbrat Saha and Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)