Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang makes Forbes billionaire list

SINGAPORE: CEO for gaming lifestyle company Razer, Singaporean Tan Min-Liang, has been listed on Forbes' annual ranking of the world's billionaires for the first time.

In the magazine's 32nd annual ranking published on Tuesday (Mar 6), Tan was ranked 1,999th overall, and 22nd on the Singapore list.



Last November, Razer was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and priced its shares at HK$3.88 each, raising HK$4.12 billion (US$528 million) as a result.



In an interview with Channel NewsAsia last year following Razer's initial public offering (IPO) listing, Tan said he had "just gotten started".

The 40-year-old highlighted that he was looking to expand the company's international footprint into China and Southeast Asia.

Siblings Robert and Philip Ng, who control Far East Organisation retained their title as Singapore's richest for nine consecutive years with a combined net worth of US$10.8 billion, up from US$9.4 billion the previous year.

Second on the list is paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang with a net worth of US$8.1 billion while chairman of United Overseas Bank Wee Cho Yaw ranked third with a net worth of US$6.6 billion.



Globally, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos snatched top spot on the list from Microsoft founder Bill Gates who slipped to second place.

A record 2,208 billionaires made the list in 2018, altogether worth a record US$9.1 trillion, up 18 per cent from 2017.

