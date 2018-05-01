RBS to cut 792 jobs, close 162 branches in Williams & Glyn cull

Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland is to cut around 792 jobs and close 162 branches following a review of its branch network in England and Wales, the bank said on Tuesday.

LONDON: Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland is to cut around 792 jobs and shutter 162 branches following a review of its branch network in England and Wales, the state-backed lender said on Tuesday.

RBS, which is more than 70 percent owned by the British taxpayer following a 2007 bailout, said the redundancies and closures were necessary because many of its branches were too close to one another - within 0.6 and 2.5 miles - and because changing consumer behaviors have seen footfall numbers plummet.

"We realize this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected. We will ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum," the bank said in a statement.

The cuts follow the closure of 259 branches announced in December last year, which resulted in 680 job losses, and similar moves by Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group .

The two banks have cut around 3,600 jobs since December in a bid to cut costs and digitize their operations in the face of the increasing popularity of financial technology firms and online and telephone banking.

Employee union Unite criticized the planned closures and cuts, which follow the failed spin off of RBS's Williams & Glyn brand in 2016.

The union said close to 60 percent of Williams & Glyn branches would be closed in what Unite said represented "shambolically poor management" of the business.

"Ending years of speculation Royal Bank of Scotland has effectively turned its back on the Williams and Glyn customers and staff," National Officer Rob MacGregor said, adding the move will deprive customers of access to full banking facilities.

RBS's announcement to axe branches in December had already prompted fierce criticism from campaigners and lawmakers, forcing the bank to postpone some closures in Scotland.

The first closures, of 109 branches, will occur in late July and August 2018, with another 53 branches to close in November.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Sinead Cruise)