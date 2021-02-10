Reddit forums turn to cannabis sector as stocks hit new highs

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Shares in cannabis companies surged on Wednesday, extending a months-long rally due to bets on decriminalization under the Biden administration, as the Reddit community behind a recent trading frenzy talked up the stocks.

REUTERS: Shares in cannabis companies surged on Wednesday, extending a months-long rally due to bets on decriminalization under the Biden administration, as the Reddit community behind a recent trading frenzy talked up the stocks.

One post on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum linked to the past month's surges in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment and others, told users that shares of producers Tilray Inc and Aphria Inc have more room to rise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That post was liked by around 10,000 other users in just twelve hours and shares in the two companies jumped by 21per cent and 10per cent, respectively.

The forum has become a must-watch for traders at financial institutions since concerted action by some of its 8 million participants proved enough to overturn hedge fund "short" bets on GameStop and others in January.

Swaggystocks, which aggregates sentiment on shares talked about in the WallStreetBets forum, showed Tilray was the most upvoted stock in the group.

"I don't think the retail punter story goes away overnight," said Mirabaud sales trader Mark Taylor. "I am really only watching the price action and trying to make sense of it all."

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S.-listed shares of top pot producer Canopy Growth Corp were up 3per cent after results on Tuesday, while the ETFMG cannabis stocks tracker, which has more than doubled in value since November's presidential elections, gained 7.3per cent.

In line with some of the conditions that spurred the GameStop rally, short interest in Tilray was on the rise. About 37per cent of its free float was out on loan compared to 27.3per cent at the end of January, according to analytics firm Ortex.

The company, being taken over by Aphria in a complicated reverse merger, has gained more than 400per cent in value since the deal was announced in December on the back of new agreements to supply its medical cannabis to European markets.

Aphria has gained 243per cent over the same period, as companies across the sector surged on a wave of legalization in major U.S. states and the Democratic party's promise to decriminalize the plant at the federal level.

Advertisement

Changes promised by some in President Joe Biden's party could help give cannabis companies access to more traditional methods of banking and open the sector to new, institutional investors.

However, some analysts argue the valuations of the companies are becoming unjustifiable, especially for Canadian companies like Tilray, Aphria and Canopy Growth, which may gain very little from U.S. changes.

Canopy reported a reduction in adjusted losses in third-quarter results on Tuesday but Stifel analysts said those fell short of justifying its current valuation.

Another brokerage, Canaccord Genuity, said the U.S. election related enthusiasm had caused a "disproportionate amount of capital flow" into Canadian producers.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru, Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Julien Ponthus in London; editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)