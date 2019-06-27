Regulators may take interest in internet giants' cryptocurrencies - German cartel office
Antitrust regulators may take an interest in cryptocurrencies being launched by big internet companies, the head of Germany's Federal Cartel Office said.
"Cryptocurrencies launched by internet giants could become a topic for the cartel authorities," the antitrust watchdog's president, Andreas Mundt, told reporters on Thursday.
Facebook announced plans on June 18 to launch a global cryptocurrency called Libra, prompting concerns about privacy protection and possible political implications.
