Regulators warn Wells Fargo over technology oversight: WSJ

REUTERS: Wells Fargo received a warning from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in recent weeks related to its technology operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank also has failed or isn't expected to meet deadlines on around two dozen technology-focused OCC regulatory warnings known as "Matters Requiring Attention" that have been issued since 2014 or earlier, the WSJ reported https://on.wsj.com/2QqLVe5.

The warning adds to the bank's list of woes since the sales scandal erupted more than two years ago. (https://reut.rs/2STESft)

Wells Fargo was not immediately available to comment, while OCC declined to comment.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)