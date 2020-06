Reliance says Silver Lake, co-investors to invest extra US$601 million in digital unit

India's Reliance Industries late on Friday said U.S. private equity fund Silver Lake and its co-investors will invest an additional 45.46 billion rupees (US$601.40 million) in the company's digital unit Jio Platforms.

The investment comes on top of the 56.56 billion rupees Silver Lake committed to Jio Platforms earlier this month.

Silver Lake's new investment gives Jio Platforms - which houses Reliance's telecoms arm Jio Infocomm and its music and video streaming apps - an enterprise value of 5.16 trillion rupees, Reliance said in a regulatory filing, and takes Silver Lake's stake to 2.08per cent from just over 1per cent.

Reliance has now sold nearly 20per cent of Jio Platforms to investors, including Facebook Inc , securing around US$12 billion in less than six weeks.

The deal adds to a recent flurry of fund-raising activity by the oil-to-telecoms giant, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, including a US$7 billion share sale, with plans to eliminate US$21.4 billion of net debt by the end of the year.

"The investment momentum behind Jio validates a compelling business model and underscores our admiration for Mukesh Ambani...," Egon Durban, Silver Lake's Co-CEO said in the statement.

Silver Lake has about US$40 billion in assets under management, including investments in Twitter Inc , Dell Technologies Inc and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc .

Reliance plans to wrap up the bulk of its private fundraising by the third quarter before exploring a 2021 public listing in the United States, where it is eyeing a valuation of US$90 billion to US$95 billion for Jio Platforms, Reuters reported previously.

(US$1 = 75.5900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)