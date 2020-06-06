Reliance says Silver Lake, co-investors to invest US$601 million more in digital unit

Reliance Industries late on Friday said U.S. private equity fund Silver Lake and its co-investors will put in an additional 45.46 billion rupees (US$601.40 million) in the company's digital unit Jio Platforms.

That investment comes in addition to the 56.56 billion rupees which Silver Lake committed to Jio Platforms earlier this month.

Silver Lake's new investment values Jio Platforms - the digital services entity that houses Reliance's telecoms arm Jio Infocomm, its music and video streaming apps, at an enterprise value of 5.16 trillion rupees (US$68.26 billion), Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

The investment also ups Silver Lake's stake in Jio Platforms to 2.08per cent from the previous just over 1per cent stake.

(US$1 = 75.5900 rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)

