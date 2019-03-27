Renault aims to restart Nissan merger talks within 12 months: FT

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

France's Renault SA intends to restart merger talks with Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd within 12 months, after which it will set sight on a bid to buy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Renault and Fiat did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments. Nissan said it did not comment on rumors.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)