Renault board did not consider replacing Ghosn: interim chairman

PARIS: Renault's board did not consider replacing Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn when it met on Thursday, interim chairman Philippe Lagayette said in a statement issued by the carmaker.

Lagayette "refutes the press rumors reporting differences within the board of directors", Renault's statement said, adding that its board "has not considered the potential succession of Mr Carlos Ghosn".

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that the French government was seeking candidates to replace Ghosn, as board members began to voice doubts about keeping him in office.

