Renault board proposes renewal of CEO Ghosn, names Bollore COO

French carmaker Renault's board on Thursday proposed the renewal of CEO's Carlos Ghosn's position and appointed Thierry Bollore as chief operating officer.

PARIS: French carmaker Renault's board on Thursday proposed the renewal of CEO's Carlos Ghosn's position and appointed Thierry Bollore as chief operating officer.

The board said in a statement it has "renewed its confidence in Mr. Carlos Ghosn as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Renault, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance."

It named three priorities: Oversee the strategic objectives of the "Drive the Future" plan ending in 2022; Take decisive steps to make the Alliance irreversible; Strengthen the succession plan at the head of Groupe Renault.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, editing by David Evans)