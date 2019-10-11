Renault board votes to oust Thierry Bollore as CEO: Sources

PARIS: The board of French carmaker Renault on Friday voted in favor of ousting Thierry Bollore as CEO, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Renault, along with alliance partner Nissan , is still reeling from the arrest in Tokyo last year of former boss Carlos Ghosn on allegations of financial misconduct, which Ghosn denies.

Bollore, who had long been Ghosn's right-hand man, was promoted to help steady Renault this year, with Jean-Dominique Senard hired from Michelin to chair the group, shares in which rose 2.7 per cent in morning trade.

Officials at Renault were not immediately available to comment.

Bollore had skirted the matter of his potential exit in a conversation with staff on Thursday, two company sources said, but in a later interview with French newspaper Les Echos he described his possible departure as a "coup".

Renault finance chief Clotilde Delbos could be named as interim CEO to replace Bollore, French TV BFM said on its website on Thursday.



