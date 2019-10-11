Renault CEO denounces 'coup' at Renault: Les Echos

Business

Renault CEO denounces 'coup' at Renault: Les Echos

Renault's CEO Thierry Bollore denounced on Thursday as a "coup" his potential exit from the French carmaker, which has called a board meeting on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva
FILE PHOTO: Renault CEO Thierry Bollore attends the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Bookmark

PARIS: Renault's CEO Thierry Bollore denounced on Thursday as a "coup" his potential exit from the French carmaker, which has called a board meeting on Friday.

Thierry Bollore told Les Echos newspaper he was appealing to the key Renault shareholder, the French state, to avoid destabilizing Renault.

"The brutality and the totally unexpected character of what is happening are stupefying," Bollore said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark