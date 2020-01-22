Renault chairman hopes decision on new CEO is made 'in coming days'

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said Wednesday he hoped the decision on the French carmaker's new CEO would be made in "the coming days".

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Renault SA Jean-Dominique Senard attends a news conference at French carmaker Renault headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

In an interview with French radio BFM Business, Senard also reiterated there was "no stress" concerning the CEO issue.

