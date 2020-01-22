Renault chairman hopes decision on new CEO is made 'in coming days'

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said Wednesday he hoped the decision on the French carmaker's new CEO would be made in "the coming days".

PARIS: Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said Wednesday he hoped the decision on the French carmaker's new CEO would be made in "the coming days".

In an interview with French radio BFM Business, Senard also reiterated there was "no stress" concerning the CEO issue.

