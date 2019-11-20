Renault could pull out of markets, products in strategy review: interim CEO

Renault's interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos said on Tuesday the carmaker did not rule out pulling out of some products or markets as part of a review of mid-term goals.

Renault interim CEO Clotilde Delbos speaks during the Fortune Global Forum in Paris
Renault interim CEO Clotilde Delbos speaks during the Fortune Global Forum in Paris, France November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON: Renault's interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos said on Tuesday the carmaker did not rule out pulling out of some products or markets as part of a review of mid-term goals.

"We will avoid it if we can ... but we have to ask ourselves the question ... can we just keep up the same strategy? I don’t think so. The market is changing, we have to adapt," Delbos said at a conference.

