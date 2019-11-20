Renault could pull out of markets, products in strategy review: interim CEO

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Renault's interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos said on Tuesday the carmaker did not rule out pulling out of some products or markets as part of a review of mid-term goals.

LONDON: Renault's interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos said on Tuesday the carmaker did not rule out pulling out of some products or markets as part of a review of mid-term goals.

"We will avoid it if we can ... but we have to ask ourselves the question ... can we just keep up the same strategy? I don’t think so. The market is changing, we have to adapt," Delbos said at a conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sarah White, Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Edmund Blair)