Renault could pull out of markets, products in strategy review: interim CEO
Renault's interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos said on Tuesday the carmaker did not rule out pulling out of some products or markets as part of a review of mid-term goals.
LONDON: Renault's interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos said on Tuesday the carmaker did not rule out pulling out of some products or markets as part of a review of mid-term goals.
"We will avoid it if we can ... but we have to ask ourselves the question ... can we just keep up the same strategy? I don’t think so. The market is changing, we have to adapt," Delbos said at a conference.
(Reporting by Sarah White, Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Edmund Blair)