Renault/Fiat case 'is not closed': French Transport Minister

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The situation regarding plans to merge Renault and Italian rival Fiat Chrsyler "is not closed", said France's transport minister, adding to a chorus of French ministers hoping that the deal could be revived.

PARIS: The situation regarding plans to merge Renault and Italian rival Fiat Chrsyler "is not closed", said France's transport minister, adding to a chorus of French ministers hoping that the deal could be revived.

Asked if the talks between the two companies were over, transport minister Elisabeth Borne told BFM TV: "I think it is not closed."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Borne's comments follow similar remarks by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who said last week that he felt a Renault/Fiat merger remained a "good opportunity."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)