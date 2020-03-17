Renault halts Spain operations after state of emergency declared

French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday that it was halting operations in Spain following the declaration of a state of emergency there in light of the coronavirus crisis.

PARIS: French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday that it was halting operations in Spain following the declaration of a state of emergency there in light of the coronavirus crisis.

"Groupe Renault has decided to stop its industrial activity in Spain for the duration of the state of emergency," Renault said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This decision was communicated yesterday to the unions," Renault said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)