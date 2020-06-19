Renault has not asked EU's carbon reduction goals to be pushed back: Chairman

French carmaker Renault has not asked for European Union's stringent carbon emission reduction goals to be pushed back in spite of the coronavirus crisis, Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Friday.

Senard, who was speaking at a shareholder meeting, added that the company aimed to increase production of electric vehicles in France fourfold by 2024.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Louise Heavens)