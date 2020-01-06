Renault hires former PSA research chief

Renault hires former PSA research chief

The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Bordeaux
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Bordeaux, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS: French car marker Renault said has hired former PSA research and development chief Gilles Le Borgne as head of engineering.

Le Borgne will be a member of Renault's executive committee and will report to interim CEO Clotilde Delbos. The appointment is effective immediately, Renault said.

Le Borgne left PSA, maker of the Peugeot and Citroen brands, in April 2019.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

