Renault-Nissan alliance remains priority for French finance minister

Business

Renault-Nissan alliance remains priority for French finance minister

Renault's alliance with Japanese partner Nissan remains French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire's priority ahead of any further consolidation with the likes of Fiat-Chrysler, he said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire delivers a speech during a high-leve
FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire delivers a speech during a high-level forum on debt at the Finance ministry in Paris, France, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Bookmark

PARIS: Renault's alliance with Japanese partner Nissan remains French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire's priority ahead of any further consolidation with the likes of Fiat-Chrysler, he said on Tuesday.

"It is not in our interest at all to weaken this alliance," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio. The French government is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15per cent stake.

Asked to comment on media reports that Fiat's top executive had been in Paris over the weekend, Le Maire replied: "It poses me no problems at all if the head of Fiat were to spend his time in Paris."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark