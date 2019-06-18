Renault-Nissan alliance remains priority for French finance minister

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: Renault's alliance with Japanese partner Nissan remains French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire's priority ahead of any further consolidation with the likes of Fiat-Chrysler, he said on Tuesday.

"It is not in our interest at all to weaken this alliance," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio. The French government is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15per cent stake.

Asked to comment on media reports that Fiat's top executive had been in Paris over the weekend, Le Maire replied: "It poses me no problems at all if the head of Fiat were to spend his time in Paris."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)