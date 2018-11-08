Renault plants to build new vans for Nissan, Mitsubishi
MAUBEUGE, France: France's Renault said it will build new Nissan and Mitsubishi vans at its domestic plants, raising investment in the country as it explores closer integration of the three-way carmaking alliance with government backing.
Renault will build a new Nissan NV250 delivery van at its factory in Maubeuge, northern France, on an architecture shared with its own Kangoo model, which includes an electric version, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi said on Thursday.
A larger Mitsubishi model will also be produced in Sandouville alongside Renault's Trafic van, the alliance said in a statement. The announcement raises Renault's investment in France this year to 1.4 million euros (US$1.6 million), it added.
(US$1 = 0.8757 euros)
