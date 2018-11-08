Renault plants to build new vans for Nissan, Mitsubishi

France's Renault said it will build new Nissan and Mitsubishi vans at its domestic plants, raising investment in the country as it explores closer integration of the three-way carmaking alliance with government backing.

Renault will build a new Nissan NV250 delivery van at its factory in Maubeuge, northern France, on an architecture shared with its own Kangoo model, which includes an electric version, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi said on Thursday.

A larger Mitsubishi model will also be produced in Sandouville alongside Renault's Trafic van, the alliance said in a statement. The announcement raises Renault's investment in France this year to 1.4 million euros (US$1.6 million), it added.

(US$1 = 0.8757 euros)

