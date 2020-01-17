Renault reports 3.4% fall in 2019 global sales as China weighs

PARIS: French automaker Renault on Friday reported a 3.4 per cent fall in 2019 worldwide sales to 3.75 million vehicles despite growth in Europe.

Sales grew by 1.3 per cent to 1.94 million units in Europe but fell 17.2 per cent in China, the automaker said in a statement.

Sales fell by 19.3 per cent in Africa, Middle East, India and the Pacific region.

French rival PSA on Thursday reported a 10 per cent fall in 2019 global sales to 3.49 million units, down from a record 3.88 million, hurt by falls in China, the Middle East and Africa.

