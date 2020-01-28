Renault's board calls meeting to discuss De Meo's CEO appointment - sources

Renault's board is set to meet early on Tuesday afternoon to discuss naming Luca de Meo, formerly the head of Volkswagen's Seat brand, as its next chief executive, two sources familiar with the matter said.

PARIS: Renault's board is set to meet early on Tuesday afternoon to discuss naming Luca de Meo, formerly the head of Volkswagen's Seat brand, as its next chief executive, two sources familiar with the matter said.

De Meo, who stepped down from Seat earlier this month, will not take up his post at Renault until closer to July, according to one of the sources.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Sarah White; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)