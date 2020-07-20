Renault's first half vehicle sales down 34.9per cent, ZOE electric model shines

French carmaker Renault on Monday reported a 34.9per cent drop in worldwide vehicle sales in the first half of the year due to the impact from the new coronavirus outbreak but said it had seen some signs of recovery in June.

FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans a Renault Zoe electric car at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Sales of its ZOE electric model were up by nearly 50per cent.

Renault said the overall decline was mainly due to its high exposure to countries that have imposed strict lockdowns.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

