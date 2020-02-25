Renault says reserves the right to seek damages depending on Ghosn probe

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Renault said on Monday it had filed a civil-party petition after French prosecutors last week opened a formal investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds at the French carmaker.

PARIS: Renault said on Monday it had filed a civil-party petition after French prosecutors last week opened a formal investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds at the French carmaker.

"Renault (...) will continue to fully cooperate with the judicial authorities", the company said in a short statement, adding it reserved "the right to seek damages based on the outcome of the investigation".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week, French prosecutors stepped up their investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds at Renault by former boss Carlos Ghosn, saying a judge had now been assigned to the case to launch a formal investigation.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)