Renault says will reopen Wuhan plant with partner Dongfeng on February 10

LONDON: Renault will resume production at the factory it runs with Dongfeng Group in Wuhan, Hubei province and the epicenter of the outbreak of a new flu-like virus, on Feb. 10, a spokeswoman for the French carmaker said on Tuesday.

The reopening of the plant will be eight days after the end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday in China, the world's top car market.

On Monday, Beijing added three days to the week-long holiday, which will now last until Feb. 2 as it seeks to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected thousands and killed more than 100.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Josephine Mason)