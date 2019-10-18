Renault shares slump after carmaker issues sales warning

PARIS: Renault shares slumped on Friday (Oct 18) after the French carmaker cut its revenue guidance for 2019 and lowered its profitability forecast.

Renault shares were down 11 per cent in early trading.

After the market closed on Thursday, Renault said sales were likely to drop between 3 per cent and 4 per cent this year. The company also said its operating margin was set to come in at 5 per cent, versus a previous 6 per cent goal.

"Overall, there are too many uncertainties today," wrote Deutsche Bank analysts, as they cut their rating on Renault to "hold" from "buy".

