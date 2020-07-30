Renault slumps to record 7.3 billion euro net loss in first half

French carmaker Renault posted a record net loss of 7.292 billion euros in the first half of this year, dragged down by the impact of losses at alliance partner Nissan and the COVID crisis hitting sales.

PARIS: French carmaker Renault posted a record net loss of 7.292 billion euros in the first half of this year, dragged down by the impact of losses at alliance partner Nissan and the COVID crisis hitting sales.

Group operating losses, factoring out the effect of Nissan's losses, were at 2 billion euros, the company said. Sales fell 34.9 per cent, a result the company attributed mainly to the global COVID crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Renault, which with alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi is embarking on a major turnaround programme, burned through US$6.375 billion euros in cash over the first half.

(Reporting by Gilles Gillaume; Writing by Christian Lowe)