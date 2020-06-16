Renault to cut 1,500 engineering jobs in France: union source

French carmaker Renault plans to cut 1,500 engineering jobs in France, a trade union source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The engineering job cuts are part of cost savings plans that Renault announced last month aiming to find 2 billion euros (US$2.27 billion) in savings over the next three years.

Renault declined to comment.

The carmaker had planned to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide, including 4,600 in France.

Renault shares were up 5.66per cent at 1118 GMT.

