Renault to re-open its Sandouville plant on Friday: union source

French carmaker Renault will re-open its Normandy-based Sandouville plant in northeastern France on Friday, a trade union source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Illkirch-Graf
The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Renault had suspended production at Sandouville plant, following a court order criticising the way the carmaker told unions about its increased protective measures put in place to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

