Renault to re-open its Sandouville plant on Friday: union source
French carmaker Renault will re-open its Normandy-based Sandouville plant in northeastern France on Friday, a trade union source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Renault had suspended production at Sandouville plant, following a court order criticising the way the carmaker told unions about its increased protective measures put in place to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Louise Heavens)