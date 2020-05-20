Renault to re-open its Sandouville plant on Friday: union source

French carmaker Renault will re-open its Normandy-based Sandouville plant in northeastern France on Friday, a trade union source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Renault had suspended production at Sandouville plant, following a court order criticising the way the carmaker told unions about its increased protective measures put in place to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Louise Heavens)