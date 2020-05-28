Renault to take 3.6 billion euro hit from Nissan losses

Business

French carmaker Renault said on Thursday that losses at its Japanese partner Nissan , in which it has a 43per cent stake, would drag on its on net earnings by 3.6 billion euro (US$3.96 billion) in the first quarter.

Logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres
The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres, near Nantes, France, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Renault, which posted its first net loss in a decade in 2019, has like Nissan been struggling with faltering sales, a slide exacerbated this year by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two firms, which this week announced plans for more production sharing under their three-way alliance with Japan's Mitsubishi Motors in a bid to cut costs, are also embarking on individual restructuring and savings plans.

Nissan posted an annual operating loss of 40.5 billion yen (US$376 million) for the year to March 31, its worst performance since 2008/09, while net losses came in at 671.2 billion yen.

Renault is due to announce details of its turnaround plan on Friday.

(Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

