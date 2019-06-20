Renault will vote to back Nissan's move to give it boardroom seats

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

French carmaker Renault, which is looking to preserve and strengthen its alliance with Nissan, said it would vote in favor of a move by Nissan to grant Renault's representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board.

"Groupe Renault welcomes Nissan's decision to grant Renault's representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board, which will be presented to the general shareholders' meeting on June 25," Renault said in a statement.

"The agreement reached on Renault's presence in Nissan's new governance confirms the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect that exists within the Alliance," added Renault, whose merger talks with Fiat-Chrysler broke down this month.

