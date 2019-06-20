Renault will vote to back Nissan's move to give it boardroom seats

French carmaker Renault, which is looking to preserve and strengthen its alliance with Nissan, said it would vote in favor of a move by Nissan to grant Renault's representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Bordeaux, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

"Groupe Renault welcomes Nissan's decision to grant Renault's representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board, which will be presented to the general shareholders' meeting on June 25," Renault said in a statement.

"The agreement reached on Renault's presence in Nissan's new governance confirms the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect that exists within the Alliance," added Renault, whose merger talks with Fiat-Chrysler broke down this month.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Keith Weir)

Source: Reuters

