Renesas Electronics says in talks about US$6 billion acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor
Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp said it is in talks with Dialog Semiconductor GmbH about a potential acquisition that would value the Frankfurt-listed Apple Inc supplier at around US$6 billion.
Renesas in a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange said it was in talks to buy Dialog for 67.50 euros a share, and that regulations meant it would have to disclose any intention to purchase by March 7.
