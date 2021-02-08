Renesas Electronics says in talks about US$6 billion acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics says in talks about US$6 billion acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp said it is in talks with Dialog Semiconductor GmbH about a potential acquisition that would value the Frankfurt-listed Apple Inc supplier at around US$6 billion.

FILE PHOTO: Renesas Electronics Corp&apos;s logos are pictured at the company&apos;s conference in
Renesas Electronics Corp's logos are pictured at the company's conference in Tokyo, Japan, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Renesas in a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange said it was in talks to buy Dialog for 67.50 euros a share, and that regulations meant it would have to disclose any intention to purchase by March 7.

