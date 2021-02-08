Renesas Electronics says in talks about US$6 billion acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp said it is in talks with Dialog Semiconductor GmbH about a potential acquisition that would value the Frankfurt-listed Apple Inc supplier at around US$6 billion.

TOKYO: Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp said it is in talks with Dialog Semiconductor GmbH about a potential acquisition that would value the Frankfurt-listed Apple Inc supplier at around US$6 billion.

Renesas in a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange said it was in talks to buy Dialog for 67.50 euros a share, and that regulations meant it would have to disclose any intention to purchase by March 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)