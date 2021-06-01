Renesas to restore fire-hit chip plant to 100per cent capacity around mid-June

Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp said on Tuesday it expects a domestic chip plant that had been damaged in a fire in March to return to full production capacity around mid-June with the instalment of the final replacement equipment.

FILE PHOTO: Renesas Electronics Corp's logo is seen on its product at the company's conference in Tokyo, Japan, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

At the end of May, capacity at the Naka plant in eastern Japan had returned to about 88per cent of pre-fire levels, the company said in a statement.

Renesas commands nearly a third of the global market share for microcontroller chips used in cars and the fire caused a major disruption to auto production around the world.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

