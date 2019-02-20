Repsol announces big gas discovery in Indonesia

MADRID: Spanish energy giant Repsol announced on Tuesday (Feb 19) it had made a substantial natural gas discovery in Indonesia along with its partners, Malaysia's Petronas and Japan's Mitsui Oil Exploration (Moeco).

The company described the discovery in South Sumatra as "the largest gas find in Indonesia in 18 years" and one of the 10 largest in the world over the past 12 months.

"The discovery was made in the Sakakemang block in South Sumatra, where Repsol, as operator, holds a 45 per cent working interest," it said.

Petronas owns another 45 per cent and Moeco the remaining 10 per cent.

Repsol estimates that the well may hold at least 57 billion cubic metres of recoverable resources.

Repsol holds several licences in Indonesia, which is the focus of its exploration investment in southeast Asia.



